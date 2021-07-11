Radcliffe 0 Fleetwood Town 2: Pleasing first outing for boss Simon Grayson as Max Clark catches the eye

The goals came at either end of an entertaining game – a spectacular Ged Garner strike and a header from new signing Connor Teale.

Striker Garner got Town's pre-season programme under way in style with a 25-yard strike after just five minutes.

Billy Crellin back in goal for Fleetwood in the second half at Radcliffe after his loan season at Bolton Wanderers

Former Fleetwood favourite Bobby Grant started up front for the hosts, who forced Alex Cairns into an early double-save.

Dylan Boyle and latest signing Paddy Lane both had shots blocked for Fleetwood in a first half which almost ended with a second for Garner, who was released by Dan Batty but saw his chip saved.

Head coach Simon Grayson changed his side completely for the second half and new recruit Max Clark would have scored with his first touch but for a superb save.

Clark's crosses were a feature of the second period, one of them met by a Harrision Biggins header which struck a post.

Biggins went close again with a long-range effort on 75 minutes. This was saved and the keeper then denied Max McMillan on the rebound.

Clark's crosses also resulted in late chances for both McMillan and Cian Hayes, both denied by the Radcliffe keeper.

But Teale sealed victory for Town on 87 minutes, heading home another pinpoint Clark cross.

Boss Grayson told the club website: “It was good to be back out there in pre-season and get two 45-minute run-outs for 23 players.

“We got everything out of the game we wanted in terms of fitness levels and played some decent stuff at times.

“There were a lot of good parts to our play and the pitch was fantastic which was a real credit to the staff at Radcliffe.

“Overall it was a great afternoon all around. We now look forward to getting back in, hopefully with England as European champions!”

Around 200 of the Cod Army fans attended the game – the first time they had been permitted to watch their team live for 16 months.

Grayson added: "It was great to have supporters back again. It was a bit lively behind the goal for a pre-season match but it was just lovely to see them to be honest.

"Whether it’s 500 or 50,000, its great to see supporters back Hopefully that will continue going forward now.”

Town's next outing is against Port Vale at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday afternoon.

Fleetwood first-half team: Cairns, Holgate, Clarke, Thiam, Lane, Matete, Johnston, Batty, Boyle, Baggley, Garner.