Paddy Lane on right road at Fleetwood Town says boss

A Northern Ireland Under-21 debut and goal was followed by his first appearance for Town in their win at Rotherham United last month.

Lane’s third outing for Simon Grayson’s side a fortnight later brought his first goal in a 2-2 draw at Cambridge United.

Paddy Lane has featured in Fleetwood's last five League One games

Dunn, Grayson’s assistant, has been especially impressed with Lane and said: “He’s a terrific young lad. He’s come in with no airs and graces, and he looks like he’s going to be a very good footballer for the club.

“He’s got a real hunger and desire. I don’t want to build him up too much – I think with any young player you have to hold them back at times.

“I know Stephen Crainey (development squad lead coach) was made up from the day he came through the door.

“When we did get eyes on him in training with us, the first-teamers would say that young kid is a good player.

“They judge it better than anyone because they feel it and are out there playing with him.

“As a forward player you are judged on how many goals you get and how many assists you get, and we’re really pleased with Paddy.”

Dunn feels Lane’s progress shows the importance of aspiring young pros being prepared whenever a chance to play arises.

He said: “With any young player, you’ve got to be ready. Opportunities can come when least expected. Paddy has come in the team and grasped the opportunity.

“He’s got a goal and an assist and he’s certainly caught the manager’s eye – that’s what they’ve got to do.

“I don’t always judge them on their first couple of games – eventually you have to be consistent.

“If a manager and coaching staff can trust you, that is a big thing for me. Even if you’re not on fire going forward, can he trust you to be defensively sound as well? Paddy’s done that.”