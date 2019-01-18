League 1 and 2 news LIVE: Sunderland submit final striker bid | Portsmouth eye two more signings | Bradford City sign ex-Arsenal midfielder | Bristol City youngsters wanted by L1 duo | Rangers target NOT for sale, says Chartlon boss
It's Day 18 of the January window - where League One and Two clubs are continuing to bolster their squads.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.