Lancashire Girls Under-14s in National Cup semi-finals after Roses win in Thornton
Lancashire Girls Under-14s head to Gloucestershire on Sunday to contest the semi-finals of the English Schools' FA National Cup.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:56 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:00 am
Brooke Mulholland scored a hat-trick for the home county at Fleetwood Town's Poolfoot Farm complex in Thornton.
Lancashire led 2-0 in this Roses clash but the visitors hit back to take the quarter-final into extra-time.
South Yorkshire led 3-2 after the first additional period but Lancashire dug deep to turn the match around for a 4-3 win. Lily Metcalf was their other scorer.
Gloucestershire defeated Staffordshire to set up Sunday's semi.
