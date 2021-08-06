Jordan Rossiter aims to repay Fleetwood Town for honour of captaincy

The midfielder was officially given the role by head coach Simon Grayson yesterday, having worn the armband throughout pre-season.

Summer signing Tom Clarke will be the club’s new vice-captain.

Jordan Rossiter is entering his third season at Fleetwood Town

Rossiter insists, however, his approach won’t change despite being named as skipper.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. For the gaffer to give me the armband and for me to lead the lads, it’s a nice thing. It was great to hear.

“That’s not going to change me as a person or me on the pitch.

“I’m just going to be the same as I always am but it’s nice that the gaffer is trusting me with the armband.

“It’s an honour to have and I can’t wait to wear it this season and see where the season takes us.”

Tomorrow is the start of Rossiter’s third season at Highbury with the previous two having been eventful.

He was on loan from Rangers in the first, during which he suffered a long-term knee injury.

The club allowed him to stay on the Fylde coast and aided his rehabilitation.

The former Liverpool man put in the long hours, training on his own throughout Covid-19 so as not to lose ground as he recovered, and signed a permanent deal upon the expiry of his contract at Ibrox.

The Town midfielder is still trying to repay the faith that was shown in him by the club but feels that’s a situation most footballers should be in given what is done for them.

He said: “I’m starting my third season now, it’s been a bit up and down.

“I started well and then I had a year out, unfortunately, with a knee injury.

“Everybody has been absolutely brilliant with me to get me to the stage that I’m at now.

“I’m grateful for it and I’ve got too many people to thank.

“It’s about repaying a lot of people for the faith they’ve shown in me and the responsibility they’ve given me.

“I’m a professional footballer at this club and we’re very lucky and privileged to be in this situation.

“I don’t think any player can stop repaying the faith because of the industry we’re in.

“Every day, we’ve got everything laid on a plate for us.

“We’ve got the best facilities, we’ve got the best sports science, the best physios.

“We’re really lucky to be able to go out at the weekend, have no excuses and put on a performance.”