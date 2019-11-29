Joey Barton admits Fleetwood Town’s Everton opener was designed for Lewie Coyle to score

Lewie Coyle is still searching for his first goal of the season ... but it isn’t for the want of trying by all concerned at Fleetwood Town.

Manager Joey Barton revealed that the move which resulted in Danny Andrew’s second-minute opener in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy win over Everton’s Under-21s was actually designed to get right-back Coyle off the mark on his 20th appearance of the season.

Barton explained: “It was a set-play right off the training ground but we were gutted because it was worked for Coyley.

“But Sod’s Law, the corner was from the other side, and it’s (left-back) Dan who gets free and shows his quality getting on the end of it, so Coyley is denied his first goal.

“But he did get two assists, with a lovely weighted pass for Wes (Burns’ fourth goal). And I’m giving him the assist for the second goal because it was his pass under pressure that got us into the final third.

“Paul Coutts hit a great strike from the edge of the box but Coyley played a very important pass. He kept his composure and picked the right pass at the right time.”