Ipswich Town 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Stoppage-time heartbreak leaves Grayson's side in drop zone

Callum Morton seemingly secured the visitors a late point as he marked his first start since September with a goal to cancel out Conor Chaplin’s opener.

But Celina came off the bench to condemn the Cod Army to their second straight defeat - much to the delight of the 20,000 home fans at Portman Road.

Callum Morton equalised for Fleetwood at Portman Road

Simon Grayson's side have two games in hand over 20th-placed Shrewsbury Town. But that will be little consolation after a painful late loss on the road.

Grayson made two changes from the side which lost to Burton Albion last time out. Conor McLaughlin made his first start since returning to the club, where he previously spent five seasons, and Callum Morton was recalled to the startling line-up after impressing off the bench on Tuesday night following an injury setback.

Ged Garner squandered a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead as he had an early effort blocked when he should have done better after a defence-splitting free-kick.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead through George Edmundson’s header before the linesman’s flag rightfully went up.

Ipswich really started to find their feet and began to move the ball around nicely.

Cod Army shot-stopper Alex Cairns did well to keep hold of Macauley Bonne’s close-range header.

Down the other end, Callum Morton’s loopy flick was easily claimed by Christian Walton.

The visitors were fortunate Toto Nsiala headed over after Cairns failed to claim an out-swinging corner.

And Paul Cook’s charges continued to threaten ass Sone Aluko’s left-footed effort flew wide of the mark.

Highly-rated defender James Hill was in the right place at the right time to block Aluko’s stinging shot as the Tractor Boys finished the half the stronger of the two sides.

The visitors did well to keep the league’s top scorers at bay for 49 minutes.

But their resistance was finally broken when in-form Chaplin fired beyond helpless Cairns.

Cairns produced a fine one-handed stop to keep the deficit at just the one as Kyle Edwards was denied a first goal for the club.

And that save almost proved vital as the visitors had a great chance to level.

Dan Batty forced Walton to push his daisy-cutter free-kick past the post as Grayson’s side pushed for an equaliser.

And they went even closer when Garner was frustrated by Brighton loanee Walton.

Skipper Cairns once again led from the front as he did well to keep out Macauley Bonne’s effort at the near post.

And moments later former Fleetwood striker Wes Burns fired against the side netting.

Danny Andrew sent a free-kick well over as hopes of a late revival slipped away.

Morton headed home from substitute Paddy Lane’s cross with eight minutes to go.

But there was another late twist in the tale as Celina poked home a dramatic winner deep in stoppage-time.

Ipswich: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Morsy, Evans, Aluko (Burns 60), Chaplin (Burgess 90), Edwards (Celina 65), Bonne: Subs not used: Harper, Pigott, El Mizouni, Hladky.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin (Johnston 81), Hill, Andrew, Clark (Pilkington 65), Batty, Matete, Biggins, Johnson, Morton, G Garner (Lane 75); Subs not usded: Crellin, J Garner, Edmondson, Teale