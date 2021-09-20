Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys back at top of West Lancs pile, Highfield Social make up for lost time in Sunday Alliance

Dom Lawson netted a hat-trick as Thornton Cleveleys returned to the top of the West Lancashire League with a 6-2 home win over Hurst Green.

Dan Stoney added the final two goals after Lewis Walmsley’s strike had put the hosts 3-1 up at half-time. Thornton move two points above Euxton Villa in the premier division.

Sunday Alliance action between Trailanco and AFC Cleveleys

Blackpool Wren Rovers are up to third thanks to John Hay scoring the only goal after half an hour at Fulwood Amateurs.

Lloyd Patton scored both first-half goals for sixth-placed Lytham Town but visitors Tempest United won 5-2.

George Byrne’s penalty pulled Poulton level with Southport Hesketh early in the second half only for the visitors to seal a 2-1 win with a spot-kick of their own in stoppage time.

Two Oliver Evans goals gave Wyre Villa a 2-1 half-time lead over Lostock St Gerard’s in division one before Harvey Close sealed the 3-2 win. Wyre remain two points behind leaders Milnthorpe Corinthians with two games in hand.

Jack Robinson scored Freckleton’s consolation in a 5-1 defeat at Carnforth.

The Lancashire FA Amateur Shield begins on Saturday, when Wrens are at home to Croston Sports and Wyre Villa welcome Goldbourne Sports.

On their travels in the cup are Thornton Cleveleys to Hurst Green and Lytham to Pennington. Poulton are in premier division action at Whitehaven Amateurs.

Highfield Social played their first premier division game on what was the third weekend of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance season, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

And they looked in good shape, beating last season’s Gledhill Cup winners Layton Seniors 4-0, with goals from Scott Thompson, Jordon Spedding and a brace by new signing Nick Hepple.

The day’s other top-flight fixture saw AFC Mina beat Foxhall 4-1.

Division one looks to be an open league this season, with plenty of teams in the mix.

Re Italiani were 2-0 winners over Newton Arms thanks to Connor Riley and Josh Whitaker, while A&P Autos won a close clash with FC Ciao Caio 4-3.

Sent Cat picked up their second win, overcoming Unity Rangers 2-1, while Blackpool Town bounced back from defeat to beat FC Rangers 4-1.

Four-goal wins too for Armfield, 4-1 against Little Black Pug, and West Coast Sports, who defeated FC Albion 4-0.

Division two is divided into A and B divisions this season, with Marton Athletic making it seven points from nine in the A competition with a 2-0 win over AFC Broadwaters. Fleetwood Gym beat Clifton Rangers 4-2.

Most of the teams in 2B are new to the Alliance and have been taking points off each other. There were plenty of goals too as Golden Eagle beat AFC Lytham 9-2, Trailanco beat AFC Cleveleys 7-1, Thornton Wanderers accounted for Freckleton 6-2 and Fylde Coast overcame AFC Thornton 5-0. Most Alliance clubs are involved in the Lancashire Cup this Sunday.