Fylde Coast amateur football: Morris hat-trick for West Lancs leaders Thornton Cleveleys, scare for holders in Sunday Trophy

Thornton’s lead in the premier division is now nine points after second-placed Euxton Villa’s visit to Brackpool Wren Rovers was postponed.

Lytham Town climb two spots to third after beating Turton 2-1 courtesy of goals by Ross Ainsworth an Dan Stammers.

Highfield Social will end their year top of the Blackpool and District Sunday Football Alliance, though second-placed Fleetwood can close the gap in the premier division this weekend

It was another weekend of mass postponements in division one as only one fixture beat the weather.

Stoneclough won it 2-1 against Millom to take second spot from Wyre Villa, whose visit to Kendal County was among the casualties.

Freckleton’s division two resurgence resumed with a 3-1 home victory over Dalton United.

Although Jack Williams’ opener had been cancelled out by half-time, Joe Brierley’s second-half brace sealed Freck’s third successive win by the same score.

The final WLL fixtures of the year take place this Saturday.

The winter break has come early for many Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance clubs, with only four matches played last weekend and only three scheduled for this Sunday, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Holders Layton Seniors will be relieved not to have lost their grip on the BFSFA Sunday Trophy.

The premier division club edged past Spen Dyke of division 2A in their second-round tie.

West Coast Sports will end the year top of division one after running riot against FC Rangers.

The 5-0 home win lifted them from third place to first, though West Coast have played more games than any other club.

In the same division, a screamer of a goal sealed a tight affair as FC Albion edged Newton Arms 2-1 at Stanley Park.

The other game saw Trilanco climb to third in 2B with a 3-2 win away to AFC Cleveleys at Broadwater.