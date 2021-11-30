Former Blackpool favourites Stephen Crainey and Ian Evatt go head to head with Fleetwood and Bolton in Papa John's Trophy

It is Crainey’s second game as interim head coach at Fleetwood following the sacking of two-time Blackpool manager Simon Grayson.

Evatt, meanwhile, has already made a successful switch into management, winning promotion in the last two seasons, firstly at Barrow and then with Wanderers.

Stephen Crainey was a teammate of Bolton boss Ian Evatt over six years at Blackpool

Former defenders Crainey and Evatt both joined Blackpool in 2007 and stayed until the summer of 2013, featuring in the club’s Premier League season.

Now rivals in League One, their sides are set to meet again at Highbury next Tuesday,

Speaking about Crainey, Evatt told the Bolton News: “I am really pleased he got the opportunity because he’s a wonderful guy and I spent many years playing alongside him.

“But it’s football and we are professional, and we will be doing the best job we can to win both of those games.

“I wish him all the very best for the remainder of his coaching career but, for now, it is about us and doing what we can to get a win and to get through to the next round.”