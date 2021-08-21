Fleetwood Town's start to the season has been hard on everyone at Highbury

Town are yet to register a league point and were beaten by Stoke City in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.

Grayson acknowledges he’s been saying the same things of late, with his side having been close to recording positive results.

According to the Cod Army boss, they may just need a little bit of good fortune to get the ball rolling.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “You could repeat the same post-match summary that I’ve done for every match so far.

“We’ve been very good in games and played some good stuff but we’ve just lost by the odd goal. That’s been tough to take.

“In all my time as a manager, I’ve never been in a football club where you’ve got a chance to win all four games but you end up losing all four.

“You go through runs where you lose games and you think ‘we thoroughly deserve to lose that game’ but we could be talking about nine points and still being in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

“Unfortunately the football gods haven’t allowed us to do that – the odd mistake, things just aren’t dropping to us.

“All the things you want to happen aren’t quite happening for us.

“Yes, we realise we need to cut out the odd mistake that we’re making and be more ruthless at the top end of the pitch.

“Hopefully something changes quickly. It might be that it goes in off someone’s backside and you win the game, then your season is up and running.

“There is a genuine belief and confidence within the group that they’re playing very well and a win isn’t far away for us.”

Town face a newly-promoted side this afternoon with Cheltenham Town coming to Highbury.

They were League Two champions last season and Grayson acknowledges they have a winning habit.

He said: “Everybody knows that when a team gets promoted, there is always that feelgood factor around the players and supporters.

“They’ve been used to winning a lot of matches and they’ve carried that on very quickly to get a great result against Ipswich Town the other night.

“It will increase their confidence but we have to make sure we concentrate on what we need to do.

“If we play like we did against Portsmouth in the first game of the season, we have a great opportunity to win a match.”