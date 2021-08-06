Fleetwood Town's fresh approach going into the new season

The head coach will need all of his experience as he embarks on his first full season in charge at Highbury.

The focus of the club has shifted – and although Town have always sought to bring through their own talent, that is now where the emphasis is.

The academy at Poolfoot has always been above its station for a club the size of Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Town youngster Jay Matete has attracted interest from Championship clubs

That is openly admitted by those around the club, who know they haven’t been around as long as other clubs and that their fanbase is still growing.

But what they do have are exceptional facilities, ambition and the infrastructure to support it.

In recent years, Highbury has been something of a retirement ground for seasoned pros from higher levels.

That isn’t to say that Town haven’t got their fair share out of such signings, but Town have often provided a final pay day for those looking to add a couple of years to their playing days.

That has at times given them a problem in moving on some unwanted talent as everyone’s shelf life is limited.

That’s one positive for Grayson, who has a clean slate to work from.

When he came in last January, the League One specialist sorted the backline.

That solidity in defence could match the best in the division and has to be taken into this season.

The signings made this summer have been a bit different to those of recent years.

Most notably, Town have largely been signing players from levels below them, be that permanently or loan.

That adds a little pressure in that they have to make the step up and be ready to perform.

In recent years, there have been a few additions that have been seen as coups for the Cod Army – players who had been featuring for a club in a stronger position.

This may be a sign of the times, though – that Fleetwood are no longer anyone’s pay day.

Covid has hit every club and is having its effect on Town.

They are operating under a transfer embargo and one which limits wages to £2,500 a week, though The Gazette understands that was the going rate at Highbury this summer anyway.

Grayson knows what he’s doing – four promotions from League One with different clubs do not happen by accident.

He is building a squad he thinks is capable of being around the top six, which will always be the remit at Fleetwood. Not achieving that may not cost you your job, but that has to at least be the aim.

Town are at the start of another cycle to rebuild towards the play-offs, so this season may be a stretch. Mid-table seems more likely, which after last season’s upheaval would not be the worst scenario for the Cod Army.

In particular, it could be a big season for a trio of academy graduates in Ged Garner, James Hill and Jay Matete.

There has been interest in the latter this summer from Championship suitors.

He and Hill are approaching the end of their contracts, so these bright prospects will not be far from the thoughts of many Fleetwood fans as they look to decide their future.

The increased focus on youth at Highbury will probably only benefit the trio, who could really push on this campaign and give Town fans plenty to be excited about.