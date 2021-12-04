Fleetwood Town youngster's gratitude towards former coaching team

The pair departed Highbury 11 days ago in the wake of Town’s defeat at Oxford United.

Having only been in the side for a few months, it is Lane’s first experience of a coaching team parting company with a club.

He said: “It’s one of those things, it happens in football unfortunately.

Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I’ve had conversations with the old manager and Dunny because they gave me my chance.

“He (Grayson) put me in and hopefully I repaid him with what I did.

“He said to keep doing what I’m doing. They were both brilliant for me.

“These things happen in football and you have to adapt quickly or you won’t adapt at all. The work we’re doing on the training pitch has been brilliant.

“I worked with Stephen Crainey (caretaker head coach) all of last year so I knew what he was about – all of the other lads did as well.

“It has been as smooth as it can be but we just want to get the results, not just for us, for the coaches and the fans.”

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for Lane, who has risen from the Academy set-up to become a first team regular.

Rather than look at what he’s done, however, the focus is on taking three points from this afternoon’s match with Accrington Stanley.

He said: “Sometimes I tend not to look back on it as I don’t want to get caught up in it.

“I just want to keep going, keep going as high as I can and keep going as I have been recently.

“Every opportunity I have been getting, I have been loving.

“I just want to keep going, getting the stats up and keep performing and helping the team when and where I can.

“Every game is massive. With the fact it is a local derby this weekend it is that bit bigger.

“I think we need to get three points and kickstart the season and get back to winning ways.

“It was a really positive result last week (the 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon) but now it’s time to start winning ways.

“Every Saturday and every Tuesday now are massive until the end of the year and we all know that.

“With the local element added onto it, it will be a good game and a good test.

“We’re just hoping to keep doing what we’re doing on the training pitch and take that into the game on Saturday.”