Fleetwood Town to host Burton Albion in FA Cup first round

Simon Grayson’s players host fellow League One club Burton Albion in one of 40 ties being played next month.

The two clubs will know each other well by that point given they meet each other in the league on Tuesday night.

The match will be played over the weekend of November 6-7 with a place in the second round up for grabs.

Fleetwood Town exited the FA Cup in the first round at Hull City last season Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Whoever wins will also earn £22,629 from the FA Cup’s central prize fund.

Town will be bidding to go at least one step further than last season, when they were beaten in the first round at Hull City.

Goals from Josh Magennis and Reece Burke gave the Tigers victory, sending Fleetwood out in the opening round for the first time since losing at Walsall in the 2015/16 season.