Fleetwood Town sign former Ipswich Town keeper as off-field plans continue to take shape

The 22-year-old, released by Ipswich Town at the end of the season, has signed a two-year deal at Highbury.

Off the pitch, Town have also revealed a planned state-of-the-art dome at Poolfoot Farm could become a reality.

Last year, they announced an intention to raise their academy category status from three to two, also committing a seven-figure investment in an indoor full-size pitch.

New Fleetwood Town signing Harry Wright Picture: Fleetwood Town

CEO Steve Curwood told The Gazette: “On the academy, we’ve had positive conversations with the EFL and the organisation who audit the academies.

“They’re confident we’re in a good place to achieve category two status.

“The planning for the dome should be going in soon, we’re just waiting for some final consultancy reports for that to go into Wyre Council for the planning permission. We’ve had preliminary conversations with them on the application and they have been positive.

“We hope to have that up in the early autumn. That further adds increased provision at the training facility and takes it to that next stage.

“We’ve got the growing international academy and the link with Rossall School, and our own work on the international scene which has also continued to grow alongside the first team and academy operations.

“It’s been a really interesting one, it gives them further provisions to operate down at Poolfoot and for us to grow our footprint in the international scene.”