Fleetwood Town share six goals with Rochdale in their latest pre-season friendly

The match began in busy fashion with Ollie Rathbone firing over Alex Cairns’ goal in the opening stages.

Alex Newby fashioned an opportunity for Stephen Dooley, who forced Cairns into action, but he was not to be denied shortly afterwards.

He collected Rathbone’s ball over the top before firing home to open the scoring.

Harrison Biggins was fouled for the free-kick from which Danny Andrew scored for Fleetwood Town

At the other end, Ged Garner saw an effort deflected behind as Town looked dangerous out wide, albeit without finding the final pass.

Jordan Rossiter was unable to send his header towards goal, though Dale keeper Jay Lynch was tested as he made a fine stop from Shayden Morris.

Town got themselves on level terms early in the second half when Harrison Biggins was fouled 20 yards out, Danny Andrew curling the resulting free-kick into the top corner.

Paddy Lane fired narrowly wide for Town, who fell behind again on the hour as Jake Beesley headed in from Newby’s cross.

Rochdale then went 3-1 ahead when Harrison Holgate, under pressure from Matty Done, put the ball in his own net when attempting a pass back to Cairns.

Jordan Scanlon struck the Town woodwork before Edmondson pulled one back on 83 minutes, slotting home from Carl Johnston’s pass.

Four minutes later and he levelled the scores, volleying home after being found by Chiekh Thiam.

There was still time for Barry Baggley to see a free-kick turned behind by Rochdale’s substitute keeper, Brad Wade, as honours ended even at full-time.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Town boss Simon Grayson said: “I was disappointed in how we started the game, not just to concede but we didn’t get tight enough to people, we didn’t get the basics right and didn’t win enough second balls.

“We just didn’t stop them. A big part of our success last year when we got the results was stopping the opposition from playing.

“We grew into the game as well and created some decent chances.

“It’s still only pre-season, 3-3 is no reflection on where you are as a team. You’ve got to do whatever you can do to be fit and ready.

“The younger ones came on and showed that they’re pushing the first team players.

“I’ve really been impressed with them since day one. It’s been a good workout in real hot conditions but that’s part of pre-season.”

Rochdale: Lynch (Wade 71), Trialist (Kershaw 80), McNulty (Dunne 46), O’Connell (Trialist 65), Dooley (Mialkowski 80), Morley (Grant 65), Beesley (Done 65), Newby (Scanlon 71), Keohane, Rathbone (Brierley 65), Odoh (Jesus 80).

Fleetwood Town: Cairns (Crellin 71), Andrew (Teale 71), Clarke (Hill 46), McMillan (Edmondson 52), Rossiter (Biggins 46), Holgate (Baggley 71), Garner (Con-Clarke 71), Matete (Thiam 71), Morris (Boyle 71), Batty, Clark (Lane 51).