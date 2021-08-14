Fleetwood Town midfielder isn't sure what to expect from Lincoln City

The Imps were beaten League One play-off finalists last season, losing 2-1 to Blackpool at Wembley.

Michael Appleton’s men weren’t expected to provide a promotion challenge last season but they almost moved into the Championship.

This season is a different matter, however, to Camps who doesn’t think too much can be drawn now from last season’s play-off campaign.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

When asked what he expects from Lincoln, Camps admitted: “I couldn’t really tell you, to be honest.

“They’re a strong side, they were up there last season but seasons are a lot different.

“They’ve lost a couple of their players. We’re just going to take it as we normally do, go there and hope to win the game.

“You never know, you get a lot of teams that are right up there at the start of the season but, come the end of the season, they’re nowhere near.

“You just never know. You’ve literally just got to go there, play the best football you can, get stuck in and see where it goes from there.

“The play-off final has gone. You get a lot of teams that have been in the play-offs the year before and, the next year, they struggle.

“I’d imagine they’d be around there again this season, so it’ll be a tough game.”

In terms of his own outlook, Camps is on the way back after recovering from injury and illness.

He registered his first 90 minutes in the midweek loss to Stoke City and was delighted to see out the game.

A regular starter throughout his career so far, Camps is not afraid of having to fight for a place in Simon Grayson’s starting XI.

He said: “I wanted to start well and be in the team for the start of the season, but it’s just things that you can’t control that had happened.

“I’ve just got to work hard now, make sure I get back into the team and go from there.

“I’ve played most of the games in the last five or six years that I’ve been playing.

“It’s a competitive team that we’ve got and everyone will be fighting for the shirt. We’ve just got to carry on like that.

“On Tuesday night, I was mainly just happy to play the full game.

“On the ball, I was still a little bit off it in terms of being sharper and being at full speed because it was still my first game fully back.

“I was just happy to get the full game in. I was hoping I’d stay on the pitch and not be brought off because that’s what I need in my legs.”