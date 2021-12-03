Fleetwood Town loanee knew what to expect from acting head coach

The defender joined the club on a season-long loan from Portsmouth in August but his first exposure to life at Highbury involved training with Crainey and his U23 squad.

That experience means Johnson gained first-hand knowledge of Crainey’s coaching attributes – and credits those qualities for the success of the young players in Town’s first team at present.

Johnson explained: “On the weekend I signed, we played Plymouth away but I didn’t travel. I drove up from Pompey and trained with the Under-23s that weekend.

Fleetwood Town's Callum Johnson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I knew straight away he was a good coach and a good guy who knew his stuff.

“The sessions were really good. Some of the young lads (now in the first-team squad) were in those sessions, like Paddy Lane, and I knew there were some good young players.

“The intensity in training has been good. He’s tried to keep everything positive.

“He’s changed a few things, like the shape, and adjusted the way we play.

“We’ve only had a short time to put it into practice but I think the lads have adapted well to how he wants to play.

“It’s not our decision to make but the gaffer is a great guy. Hopefully we can win for him and see what (new manager) decisions are made.”