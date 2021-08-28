Fleetwood Town defender targets consecutive wins with victory at Plymouth Argyle

Town make the 650-mile round trip, looking for their second win in as many games after beating Cheltenham Town seven days ago.

Having rallied after losing their opening three league games, Andrew is backing Town to show their quality.

He said: “It’ll be tough. It’s always tough but it’s all about us. We’ve got that win and we’ve got the confidence from knowing we can win a game.

Fleetwood Town full-back Danny Andrew Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“We’ve been unfortunate to have four losses really, we didn’t deserve to come away from those four games with nothing from any of them.

“We’ll go down there full of confidence after Saturday and hopefully come away with three points.”

The 30-year-old posted a century of league games for Fleetwood against Cheltenham, a milestone reached in his second spell with the club.

The first was littered with injuries, and while they hampered his first two years on the Fylde coast, Andrew doesn’t rue that time out.

He said: “It was massive in terms of physical development for me.

“When you get injured you spend a lot of time in the gym trying to get fit in other areas and trying to get strong.

“Whatever your injury is, you’re trying to get that stronger so it doesn’t happen again and then you’re building up everything else along with it.

“I’d love to have played more than I did, that was disappointing, but a positive of it was that I spent two years in the gym that built my strength up and legs up to be strong as a footballer.

“Since then, aside from my cruciate, which is just one of them – a bit unlucky really – I’ve played every game I’ve been fit.

“Looking at those first two years, in football terms it wasn’t the best but in terms of personal development it was actually really helpful.

“You learn a lot about your body over the years, what it’s capable of doing and what it’s not capable of doing.

“When I made the jump up from non-league to League One, my body wasn’t ready, and in those two years I managed to get myself ready for what it takes to be a League One footballer.”