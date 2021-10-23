Fleetwood Town defender aims to stop a friend at Ipswich Town

Wes Burns swapped Highbury for Portman Road over the summer after four years, following on from a previous loan spell.

Andrew will have come up against Burns on many an occasion in training – and he does have a plan of sorts to deal with him.

He said: “They’ve got very good players. Everybody knows about Wes, the pace and quality that he’s got.

Fleetwood Town defender Danny Andrew is set to face former team-mate Wes Burns this afternoon Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“At the end of the day, it’s like every other game in the league.

“You look after yourself and your own team and see how games pan out – the onus is with us to go and get a result.

“I’ve known Wes for a few years now, even back in my first spell at the club, he was on loan here.

“I’ve just got to stop him running! I’ll see how the game pans out and do my best.

“Sometimes it can depend on if you know what sort of character they are during a game.

“If you know you can get a reaction out of a player – it’s all about winning at the end of the day – and now he’s an opposition player, I might give him a bit of stick.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened before, he’ll be the same when he crosses the white line.

“If there’s a ball to be won and it’s a 50-50, he’ll be going in just as hard as anyone else.

“It’s a game of football, but at the end, we will shake hands and wish each other the best after the game.”

Andrew has caught the eye this season, most notably with his free-kick ability which has already brought him four goals from set pieces.

He has featured in various ‘team of the weekend’ line-ups, and while individual awards aren’t everything, Andrew admits they can help a player’s morale.

He said: “With social media it is hard not to find out about it. It’s nice to think that you’re getting recognised from the outside.

“It’s not important but it gives you a little confidence boost that you’ve been in the best XI of that weekend, and going into the next game, it does give you that bit of confidence.

“I’m quite happy with my game. As a team we’ve been conceding goals but we have been scoring goals, which is a positive thing.

“As a defender in a backline that is conceding goals, every defender in the team is not happy with that.

“It’s something that we’re definitely looking to improve on.

“It’s one of those really. It’s going alright but it’s not good enough, it’s not where we want to be.”