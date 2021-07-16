Fleetwood Town chief Steve Curwood retains place on EFL board and club launches new away kit

The Board includes six club representatives – three from the Championship, two from League One and one from League Two – voted for by the clubs in their respective divisions.

Curwood and Burton Albion director Jez Moxey have kept their places as League One’s representatives as has Carlisle United’s John Nixon for League Two.

The Championship has three new representatives in Neil Bausor (Middlesbrough), Nicholas Randall (Nottingham Forest) and Peter Ridsdale (Preston Northe End).

The Board of 10 also includes EFL chair Rick Parry, who said: “There remain some big challenges ahead, particularly as we await the outcome of the Fan Led Review, seek fairer financial distribution across the pyramid and reopen our stadiums to supporters at the start of the domestic season, but I have no doubt that their understanding of the key issues and their knowledge of the footballing landscape will prove invaluable for the EFL at this time.”