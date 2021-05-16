Fleetwood Town chief Steve Curwood joins Prince William on Wembley pitch ahead of FA Cup final

Curwood accompanied FA president Prince William onto the pitch, where the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to the Chelsea and Leicester City players before kick-off.

Town's CEO was chosen for the honour in his capacity as chairman of the FA Cup Challenge Committee.

Steve Curwood (far left) among the FA dignataries with Prince William at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup final

Curwood, a member of the FA Council, represented the club with great dignity and it was a proud moment for Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley.

He said: “We are immensely proud of having our CEO representing the club at what is one of the biggest days in the world football calendar."

Pilley did not see a winning goal by former Town striker Vardy, which would have made his day complete, but the Fleetwood chief was pleased to see the Foxes victorious.