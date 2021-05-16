Fleetwood Town chief Steve Curwood joins Prince William on Wembley pitch ahead of FA Cup final
The Fleetwood Town connection to Saturday's FA Cup final did not end with Jamie Vardy - the club's chief executive Steve Curwood also had an unforgettable day at Wembley.
Curwood accompanied FA president Prince William onto the pitch, where the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to the Chelsea and Leicester City players before kick-off.
Town's CEO was chosen for the honour in his capacity as chairman of the FA Cup Challenge Committee.
Curwood, a member of the FA Council, represented the club with great dignity and it was a proud moment for Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley.
He said: “We are immensely proud of having our CEO representing the club at what is one of the biggest days in the world football calendar."
Pilley did not see a winning goal by former Town striker Vardy, which would have made his day complete, but the Fleetwood chief was pleased to see the Foxes victorious.
