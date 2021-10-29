Fleetwood Town boss happy to avoid a style trial against Wycombe Wanderers counterpart

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is renowned as a snappy dresser whatever the weather – and a wet and windy afternoon is forecast.

Town head coach Simon Grayson won’t be taking a leaf out of his opposite number’s book and joked: “Gareth likes to dress a bit lively but his leather jacket and shoes could get a little wet on the Fylde coast.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth

“He’s a Blackburn lad so he knows what to expect in the North West ... but I’ll stick to my tracksuit!”

Nevertheless, Grayson is full of praise for his Wycombe counterpart, who finds himself back in the third tier after the club’s solitary season in the Championship.

He added: “Credit to Gareth and the players. They did not let the disappointment affect them and they hit the ground running this season.”