Fleetwood Town 0 Burton Albion 1: Town thwarted despite second-half fightback

A first-half goal from Thomas O'Connor, his third in the last two games, was enough to give the Brewers the points in what was very much a game of two halves.

The all-important goal came in the 36th minute as O'Connor made the most of the blustery conditions to swing a right-wing corner straight into the Fleetwood net, with home keeper Alex Cairns complaining loudly that he was being held in the lead-up to the goal.

Callum Morton tries to break through a solid Burton defence

From there Cairns almost singlehandedly prevented Burton from extending their lead with a string of fine saves as the Brewers dominated with the wind at their backs.

Cairns twice denied Daniel Jebbison before producing a stunning save to flick Lucas Akins' angled shot on to the crossbar.

Burton dominated the final stages of the half and wasted a great chance when Tom Hamer headed wide from close range at the back post after being found by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Fleetwood had named the same starting XI that defeated Crewe Alexandra 3-0 at the weekend and their main efforts of note in a difficult first half came from a Jay Matete shot, which was easily gathered by Ben Garrett in the Burton goal, and a Callum Camps volley that missed the target.

The home side started the second half much better, however, as the wind subsided and caused the Burton defence some problems.

Camps produced a superb volley with the outside of his right foot that was deflected just wide and the ever dangerous Danny Andrew curled a trademark 25-yard free-kick narrowly over the bar.

Fleetwood dominated possession and Dan Batty produced a shot that was well gathered by Garrett after a tricky bounce.

There was also a good shout for a Fleetwood penalty when the ball seemed to strike Frazer Blake-Tracy's arms in the box.

Fleetwood continued to press right to the death, with Callum Johnson testing Garrett with a header, but the keeper saved well and his side showed their experience as they saw the game out.

The result means Fleetwood slip a spot to 20th, two points clear of the bottom four, while Burton are now seventh, outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Johnson, Hill, Andrew, Matete, Batty, Camps (J Garner 74), Clark, Edmondson (Morton 57), G Garner, Biggins (Lane 57); Subs not used; Crellin, McLaughlin, Pilkington, Johnston.

Burton: Garratt, Hamer, Shaughnessy, Oshijala, Borthwick-Jackson, O'Connor, Chapman (Lakin 66), Blake-Tracy, Taylor, Akins, Jebbison (Hemmings 62); Subs not used: Balcombe, Bostwick, Smith, Gilligan, Maddox.

Ref: Simon Mather.

Att: 2,226.