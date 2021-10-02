Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns says: I've never played in a more exciting team

Town have scored 15 goals in their last five League One games. They have drawn their last three, which have seen 14 goals scored.

With one of the best seats in the house, goalkeeper Cairns is enjoying the show his teammates are putting on, more so than in any of hi previous five seasons at the club.

Alex Cairns is in his sixth season at Highbury

The Town number one said: “It’s as exciting football as I’ve been part of. We’ve had two play-off campaigns whilst I’ve been at the club, but in the past we’ve not really come back from losing positions and won games.

“Whereas with the spirit that we have in this group, I’d like to think we’re playing as good, if not the best stuff since I’ve been in the team.”

Fleetwood will be looking to climb the League One table this afternoon, hosting Charlton Athletic. Town currently sit 20th but their visitors are two places below.

Things can quickly change in the third tier, though, as there is very little between the sides.

That doesn’t come as a surprise to the Cod Army’s 28-year-old stopper, who always expected a topsy- turvy League One season.

He said: “It’s been exactly what I expected regarding the league. I knew it was going to be an open league. I think it will be like that all season.

“Obviously the teams that are up there, like Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, have money to spend for the best players.

“We’ve got a great squad and good belief in the group, which is probably the hardest thing to get. We seem to have the belief and spirit.

“The longer we have that, the better the results will be.

“Everyone in this league can beat everyone, so we’re not looking at their previous games – we’re looking at the game that is coming.

“Charlton are going to want to win the game. They’re going to need a reaction as are we, We want to get the win on the board.

“We’re at home and the last two games have been away,so we’ve not had a chance in front of a home crowd. We’re looking forward to putting in a performance for the fans and for ourselves.”