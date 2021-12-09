Fleetwood have been too soft but not anymore says goal hero Harrison Biggins

The midfielder's two goals in three second-half minutes against Bolton Wanderers sealed a 3-0 Highbury victory on Tuesday, Town's first in 12 games since Crewe Alexandra were beaten by the same score in mid-October.

Biggins is delighted and says credit is due to interim head coach Stephen Crainey as well as his teammates.

Harrison Biggins listens up for the applause as he seals a much-needed win for Fleetwood with two goals

The 25-year-old said: “It's great to get this result against such a good side. It's what we've deserved over the last few weeks but tonight a lot of things came together.

“That's only our second clean sheet and at this point of the season we should have a lot more.

“Many a time this season we've been in front and we've crumbled, and other teams will probably sense that. At Ipswich we held out until the final few minutes, which maybe shows a soft side about us but tonight we've dug in.

“The young lads have worked with Crains (who was Under-23s boss before stepping up a fortnight ago) for two or three years, and for them to come into such big games and show the character they have is a credit to him.

“We've shown a lot of good stuff all season but it's just a little bit of softness we have to get rid of, which has cost us in the past. Once we mix it all together we could be a good side.”

Biggins is delighted to be playing his part as a team regular, making his 24th appearance of the season on Tuesday, and his three goals in two games are a welcome bonus.

He added: “I've always wanted a run of games because I know I'm capable. I was out on loan last year (spending the first half of last season at Barrow). That was when I got my first proper run of games, then I got my head down in pre-season.

“I've probably had a good run of games over the last year. It's just goals I wanted to add to my game and hopefully this is just the start of it.”

Three goals in four days weren't expected of a player whose only previous strike for the club came in September 2018.

Biggins said: “To back up the goal at Accrington with another couple is a great feeling and hopefully it continues.

“Credit to Ged Garner for my first one. He could have gone himself, and I said to him that he's probably the only player who would have done that because he has got great vision. He probably heard me screaming from the halfway line.”

Now in his fifth season at Highbury, Sheffield-born Biggins was praised by boss Crainey after Tuesday's game and was pleased to repay that belief.

He said: “It's nice to have someone show a bit of faith in you and your confidence grows from that. Since Crains has come in, I think everyone's confidence has gone up a little and the belief in each other has gone up.

“There are a lot of young lads in our squad, so people have to stand up. You need voices in the dressing room and out on the pitch to help each other out, and I'd like to think I've shown that a lot.

“We knew Tuesday was a winnable game against a good side. We held our own against them a week ago with a young side.”

And Biggins hopes that extra confidence inspires Town in the next two critical games.

“Now we have Gillingham (one place below Town in the table) on Saturday and Morecambe (one place above) the following Saturday, so these two games give us a really good chance of climbing out of it.

“We are just looking to the next couple of weeks. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves but it's a good chance to stay positive and get points on the board.

“We know how Gillingham play but we have to show a bit of character and probably the ugly side, which we showed on Tuesday in spells.”