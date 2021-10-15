Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson disappointed with results but not performances

Town are just a point outside the relegation zone and two above tomorrow’s struggling visitors Crewe Alexandra.

The Alex have won only once all season in League One, whereas Grayson’s 20th-placed Town have been victorious on two occasions against Cheltenham Town and Rotherham United.

Simon Grayson says there is much more to come from his Fleetwood side

The Cod Army head coach doesn’t think the league table truly reflects his side’s performances but he knows there is more to come from his side.

Head coach Grayson said: “Where we are is disappointing in terms of the position in the league but the performances have been much better than that.

“A lot of groundwork has been done. We’ve had a tough start in terms of the teams we’ve played but we played some good stuff.

“We’ve been really struggling with a lot of injuries. I don’t think many clubs have had the number of injuries to key players that we have had.

“We’d like to be further up the table but you only have to get a win here and there and, before you know it, you are halfway up the table and heading towards the top six, which is our ambition.

“We have a run of games coming up that if we play well in them, we can get some positive results and start moving up the table.

“There is a genuine belief that this group has a lot more to come in terms of the points tally.”

Although Crewe have been out of form this season, Grayson will not be taking them for granted tomorrow.

Their results have picked up – one defeat in their last eight – and they have had to adjust to losing some of their star talents.

Grayson added: “When we’ve watched the games and had reports back on them, they are a club in change. “They lost Owen Dale (to Blackpool), Harry Pickering and a few others, so they’ve had to recruit a new group of players who may still be finding their feet.

“All you’ve got to do is look at their last two away games – they drew against Rotherham and drew at Plymouth as well. They also drew against Cambridge in their last game, so we know we are in for a tough one.

“There are no easy games in this division and we’ve got to be at it with and without the ball.

“We have to try and punish them whilst limiting them to a few opportunities because they’ve got players who can take them.”