England debut for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill
Fleetwood Town defender James Hill made his England debut in the Under-20s side which defeated Romania 6-1 on Monday.
The 19-year-old came off the bench after 63 minutes at St George's Park, with the score at 3-1.
The squad play two further games next month, at home to Italy and away to the Czech Republic.
Hill becomes the third graduate of the Fleetwood Academy to earn England recognition, following goalkeeper Billy Crellin and Josh Feeney, who joined Aston Villa in July.
Bristol-born Hill has made 43 senior appearances for Fleetwood, including five this season.
