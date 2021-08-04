Darnell Johnson on joining Fleetwood: A big decision I had to get right

The 22-year-old joined Simon Grayson’s squad on Monday, adding extra depth to his backline.

Johnson was released by Leicester City this summer after a decade with the Foxes, having gained League One experience last season on loan with Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

Darnell Johnson on the ball for Fleetwood Town in this week's friendly against Wrexham

Johnson wanted to join a club where he could progress his game and reach the next level – and he believes he can under former Leicester captain Grayson.

Johnson said: “Choosing your next club is very important. I wanted a club to make a step in my career moving forwards.

“I had to find the right place where I would develop as a player but also enhance my career. And I felt Fleetwood is the right place for me.

“Just from being here for such a short space of time, I believe this place can be a home.

“Working here every day, taking bits and pieces from the other players and the staff and manager, I feel this is a place where I will become a better player.”

Johnson, who played in Friday’s win over Leeds United as part of a week’s trial, added: “We play three at the back and I know my best position is either in the centre or on the right side, or even at right-back at times.

“Myself and the manager have spoken. And from what we’ve spoken about I think the strengths I have will benefit the team and empower them. It should work out.”