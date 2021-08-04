Darnell Johnson on joining Fleetwood: A big decision I had to get right
Fleetwood Town’s latest signing Darnell Johnson knew the importance of choosing the right club for the next phase of his career.
The 22-year-old joined Simon Grayson’s squad on Monday, adding extra depth to his backline.
Johnson was released by Leicester City this summer after a decade with the Foxes, having gained League One experience last season on loan with Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.
Johnson wanted to join a club where he could progress his game and reach the next level – and he believes he can under former Leicester captain Grayson.
Johnson said: “Choosing your next club is very important. I wanted a club to make a step in my career moving forwards.
“I had to find the right place where I would develop as a player but also enhance my career. And I felt Fleetwood is the right place for me.
“Just from being here for such a short space of time, I believe this place can be a home.
“Working here every day, taking bits and pieces from the other players and the staff and manager, I feel this is a place where I will become a better player.”
Johnson, who played in Friday’s win over Leeds United as part of a week’s trial, added: “We play three at the back and I know my best position is either in the centre or on the right side, or even at right-back at times.
“Myself and the manager have spoken. And from what we’ve spoken about I think the strengths I have will benefit the team and empower them. It should work out.”
