COMPETITION: Win tickets for Fleetwood Town’s Leasing.com Trophy tie with Accrington Stanley

The Gazette has teamed up with Leasing.com, official title sponsor of the Leasing.com Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Fleetwood Town’s home match with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, January 7.

After a 4-0 victory at Everton U21s in round two, Fleetwood will welcome Accrington Stanley to Highbury as they look to take one step closer to Wembley.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this question: Who scored Fleetwood Town’s goals in their win at Everton?

Email your answer to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Please write ‘Fleetwood tickets’ in the email subject field and include your name, email address, home address and contact telephone number.

Entries must reach us by 9am on Wednesday, December 18.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply and you must be aged 18 or over to enter. No alternative prize is available.

The contact details of entrants will be used solely for the purposes of this competition and will not be passed to third parties or used for marketing purposes.

