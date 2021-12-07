Chris Beech in Fleetwood Town link as Stephen Crainey prepares for Bolton clash

Two weeks on from the sacking of Simon Grayson, Crainey was still interim boss on the eve of tonight’s League One home clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The bookies’ favourite Chris Beech was in attendance for Town’s 5-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley on Saturday and was linked with the job before Simon Grayson’s appointment in January.

Chris Beech attended Fleetwood Town's match at Accrington on Saturday

At that time Beech, 47, was riding high with Carlisle United in League Two but he lost that job in October with the Cumbrians 22nd.

Beech, a former Blackpool midfielder, has previous managerial experience at Rochdale as both caretaker boss and assistant manager.

Crainey’s three games in charge have resulted in one point from two league outings and a 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy exit a week ago at the hands of tonight’s opponents.

The Scot was again coy about his interest in the job when he spoke after Saturday’s defeat .

He said: “I’ll take it day by day and see what the future holds. There is definitely enough in there (the squad) to get us out of trouble.

“There is a good blend between young and senior pros in that changing room and I’m sure results will pick up, starting from Tuesday.”

Fleetwood’s season has been ravaged with injury and the bench at Wham Stadium looked particularly youthful.

Town’s situation was not helped by Dan Batty’s red card, which rules him out of tonight’s 7.45pm Highbury clash.

Town are without a win in 11 games and have taken two points from their last eight in the league but Crainey remains positive.

He added: “The more bodies the better but the reality is that is the squad we are working with at the moment.

“We all need to work together and look forward to that game on Tuesday against Bolton.

“The young players have got a bit of freedom. They’ll play with freedom but we just need to keep grafting and keep up the team ethic.

“The work ethic that they have shown since I have taken interim charge has been really positive. I know we lost 5-1 at the weekend but all I can say is positive things about the group.

“They gave me absolutely everything and they do that every day. Hopefully that can continue.”