Blackpool’s top football referees looking for stars of the future

Could you be the next Howard Webb or Anthony Taylor?

Football referees in the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre area are being urged to sign up to join Blackpool Referees Association.

The group meets the second Monday of each month at Blackpool Cricket Club with the next meeting on Monday December 10 from 7pm-9pm.

A free physical training session will take place on Stanley Park from 6pm-7pm.

The association includes Football League referee Scott Oldham and Natalie Aspinall, who has officiated at two Women’s World Cups.

Leigh Doughty (pictured), who is a Level 2A referee and officiates in the National League Premier, said: “The association, like others up and down the country, has been struggling with numbers so it’s down to the more senior match officials to try to engage the next generation.

“The plan is to offer free physical training sessions, in addition to bringing monthly guest speakers to Blackpool and I’ve already been in touch with a number of high profile match officials and football personnel. We’re also trying to use social media to promote the referees association so please take a look at our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram outlets.”

Contact marius.kurkiewicz@gmail.com for more information.