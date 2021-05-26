These are the most iconic kids’ TV and film catchphrases, according to parents
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:54 pm
“Let it Go”, “Scooby-Dooby-Doo” and “To Infinity and Beyond” are the most iconic kids’ TV and film catchphrases, according to parents.
The top 50 list also includes “Paw Patrol is on a roll”, “Peeeeepa Pig” and Bob the Builder’s “Can we fix it? Yes, we can”.
In the Night Garden’s “Upsy Daisy” phrase also made the top 50, as did “Cowabunga” from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Blaze and the Monster Machine’s catchline “Let’s Blaze”.
The poll of 1,000 mums and dads of 2–7 year-olds found more than half of them use sounds or phrases from TV shows and films to ask their child what they want to watch.
And the research, commissioned by Sky Q to launch its new voice search feature, Kids Quotes, found 61 per cent of youngsters referred to their favourite programmes by using sounds from the shows before they could even speak.
More than one in 10 children have used a pig snort noise to indicate they wanted to watch Peppa Pig and 13 per cent have said the phrase “Chase is on the case” to ask for Paw Patrol.
Catchphrases in day-to-day life
The study also found that of those who have a voice search function on their TV, 79 per cent said their child has tried to use it to bring up their favourite TV show.
And almost nine in 10 parents said this helps their child pick what they want to watch.
The study also found more than two thirds of children use catchphrases from TV and film in day-to-day life.
Three quarters of parents even believe these slogans have helped their child learn.
A further two in five youngsters started to use a TV remote before they started school and more than three quarters did so before the age of five.
Seven in 10 also said recognisable sounds from TV shows and films made it easier to understand what their child wanted to watch before they could even speak.
But 55 per cent have on occasion struggled to identify what they were asking for.
Kids’ favourite shows today were found to be Peppa Pig (29 per cent), Paw Patrol (28 per cent) and Fireman Sam (21 per cent).
Parents enjoy them too
It also emerged more than a third of children typically decide what they want to watch and, luckily, 80 per cent of the parents polled via OnePoll enjoy watching their children’s choice of programme.
Storm Keating, who is fronting the campaign for Sky Q said: “We have great fun watching Cooper and Coco’s favourite shows together as a family and now Cooper can use his favourite phrases with Sky Q’s ‘Kids Quotes’ to easily get to what he wants to
watch.
“He definitely knows more phrases than I do, but now I don’t need to play the guessing game.”
To help families quickly get to the TV their kids want, Sky Q has launched Kids Quotes, a new voice search feature, with 20 of the nation’s most iconic catchphrases now added to its leading voice control platform.
Phrases such as ‘Let it Go’ will help kids easily find Frozen, ‘Chase is on the case’ will take you straight to Paw Patrol and ‘Oh George’ will bring your favourite pig, Peppa to the big screen.
Fraser Stirling, group chief product officer, at Sky, said: “It’s natural to talk to your TV, which is why kids love using voice search on Sky Q, and by adding their favourite catchphrases we’re making finding what they want to watch fun, easy and quick.”
Top 50 memorable and iconic kids TV and film phrases according to parents:
1. “Let it Go” – Frozen
2. “Scooby-Dooby-Doo” – Scooby Doo
3. “To infinity and beyond” – Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story
4. “Can we fix it? Yes we can” – Bob the Builder
5. “What’s up Doc?” – Bugs Bunny
6. “Yabba Dabba Doo” – Fred Flintstone
7. “Hakuna Matata” – Lion King
8. “Paw Patrol is on a roll” – Paw Patrol
9. “Peeeeepa Pig” – Peppa Pig
10. “Chase is on the case” – Paw Patrol
11. “Eh-oh” – Teletubbies
12. “Th-th-th that’s all folks” – Looney Tunes
13. “I taught I taw a putty tat” – Tweety Pie
14. “I love muddy puddles” – Peppa Pig
15. *Pig snort* for Peppa Pig
16. “Upsy Daisy” – In the Night Garden
17. “Thunderbirds are Go” – Thunderbirds
18. “It’s a bing thing” – Bing
19. “Cowabunga” – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
20. “Hello, hello, how are you?” – Something Special / Mr Tumble
21. “Oh no, a Gruffalo” – The Gruffalo
22. “You’re Welcome” – Moana
23. “Exterminate” – Doctor Who
24. ‘Oink oink’ – Peppa Pig
25. “Howdy Partner” – Woody, Toy Story
26. *Choo Choo* - Thomas and Friends
27. “Oh, George”– Peppa Pig
28. “You really are a useful engine” – Thomas and Friends
29. "Meet meep" - Road Runner/ Looney Tunes
30. “Into the night to save the day, it’s time to be a hero” – PJ masks
31. “Let’s Blaze” – Blaze and the monster machines
32. “Zoinks” – Shaggy / Scooby Doo
33. “Aye aye captain” – Spongebob Squarepants
34. “Let’s hop to it” – Peter Rabbit
35. "Thundercats, Hoooo!" – Thundercats
36. “Hoppity-voosh” – Bing
37. “Quack” – Sarah and Duck
38. “Swiper, no swiping” – Dora the Explorer
39. “These paws uphold the laws” – Paw Patrol
40. "Autobots, transform and roll out!" – Transformers
41. 'Woof woof' – Clifford The Big Red Dog, Spot The Dog, Paw Patrol
42. 'Baaaa' – Shawn the Sheep
43. “Wakey wakey tofu eggs and bacey” – Teen Titans Go
44. 'Beep beep' – Cars
45. “Great fires of London” – Fireman Sam
46. “Hold onto your bobs, bits” – Bits and Bobs
47. “Octonauts to the HQ” – Octonauts
48. “Go Ninja go” – Lego Ninjago
49. “Magic always leads to trouble” – Ben and Holly
50. “Fab-a-roonie” – The Tweenies
