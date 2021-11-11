Pub food from Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter added to Uber Eats

Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter and Browns are among the brands available on the app (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hungry diners will be able to order grub from more than 1,000 Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) owned venues, as the pub and bar owner partners with Uber Eats.

The move will bring a string of popular pub and restaurant brands to the app, including Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter, and Browns.

When will it launch on the app?

M&B said it will launch on Uber Eats on Thursday (11 November) and expects deliveries from 1,000 of its locations to be available to customers by the end of this year.

It said it is looking to tap into the increasingly popular platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.

Susan Martindale, group HR director and executive lead on delivery at M&B, said: “While we don’t think there’s anything better than the full dining in experience, we’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to expand our delivery offer so even more of our customers can enjoy their favourite pub and restaurant meals at home too.”

In celebration of its launch, customers can get free delivery on meals from M&B pubs for the first week of the partnership, between 11 and 18 November.

Eve Henrikson, regional general manager for delivery at Uber, added: “Pubs across the UK have been resilient in dealing with closures over the past 18 months, and we want to help them thrive by adding home delivery to their business.

“Customers aren’t just using Uber Eats for a quick takeaway bite.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing people use the app to order sit-down meals for the whole family, and what better lunch or dinner with family and friends than some hearty pub grub?”

Which pubs and restaurants are M&B brands?

Listed are all of the pubs, restaurants and bar brands that are part of the M&B group: