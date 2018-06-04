Your say on rural crime in Lancashire is important

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, has urged people living in rural areas across the county to have their say before the National Rural Crime Survey closes this coming weekend.

The survey will help shape national policy on rural crime as well as providing local police forces with the public’s view of crime and anti-social behaviour in local areas.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw

With a closing date of this Sunday, this is the last chance for people to complete the survey.

Mr Grunshaw said: “It’s important to me that the voice of Lancashire’s rural communities is heard at the highest levels. Lancashire Police has supported a number of great initiatives in rural areas but this needs to be a national priority.

Every response will help strengthen Lancashire’s voice on this issue helping us to push it up the national agenda.”

See nationalruralcrimenetwork.net/survey