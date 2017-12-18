When are the 2017 Christmas bin collections in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre?

It's almost that time of year when bins across the region will be overflowing with wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and empty bottles.

So, to get you prepared for the festivities, here are all the changes to collections you need to know about.

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Christmas waste collection changes​

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 25 December / Saturday 23 December

Tuesday 26 December / Wednesday 27 December

Wednesday 27 December / Thursday 28 December

Thursday 28 December / Friday 29 December

Friday 29 December / Saturday 30 December

Monday 1 January / Tuesday 2 January

Tuesday 2 January / Wednesday 3 January

Wednesday 3 January / Thursday 4 January

Thursday 4 January / Friday 5 January

Friday 5 January / Saturday 6 January

Blackpool Green waste service winter suspension

Green waste collections have now been suspended until 29 January 2018.

Fylde Green waste service winter suspension

There will be no green bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period (23 December 2017 to 6 January 2018), normal collections will resume on Monday 8 January 2018

Wyre Green waste service winter suspension

The green waste collection service for Wyre residents will be suspended for a short period from 18 December to 14 January.

