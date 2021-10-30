SATURDAY

The threat of rain will lift by lunchtime when cloud will begin to break and it will turn dry. Sunny spells for much of the afternoon with temperatures peaking at 12 degrees Celsius, 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you are doing your trick or treating a day early, then you will be glad to know that there is a dry evening in store with some cloud cover keeping things feeling fairly mild. Temperatures will dip no lower than ten degrees Celsius during the course of the evening, that's 50 Fahrenheit.

The Hallowe'en weekend weather for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

SUNDAY

Rain will move in overnight making for a wet start to Hallowe'en across the Fylde coast, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for rain in the hours before dawn which could lead to localised flooding. Those heavy showers will begin to clear by mid-morning, allowing some sunshine to break through - but the threat of rain remains for much of the day, becoming highly likely once again by late afternoon.

Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, reaching 12 degrees Celsius, 54 degrees Fahrenheit.