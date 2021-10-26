Heavy rain on Thursday could flood roads and damage homes and businesses, forecasters warned.

There is a 90 per cent chance of downpours in Blackpool throughout most of Thursday.

That will fall to 80 per cent by 4pm and 60 per cent by 10pm.

The warning covers the north of the Fylde coast

It warned residents could expect:

* A small chance some communities will become cut off by flooded roads;

* Possible spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

* A slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services where flooding does happen;

* A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life;

* A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; and

* A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.