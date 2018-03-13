Trust's programme to help armed forces veterans

A new programme launched by Fleetwood Town Community Trust and funded by the Royal British Legion helps to deliver a number of health, wellness, education, employability and physical activity programmes to veterans, serving individuals and their families.

The Trust’s forces programme, run in partnership with the Royal British Legion, will work with around 70 individuals over the next 12 months to tackle social isolation and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

In addition to helping veterans get back into work, the programme aims to help improve veterans’ physical and mental wellbeing, develop social activities and tackle social isolation.

Alison Bunn, area manager for the Royal British Legion, which is funding the project, said: “All of the projects we give funding to are worthy recipients, but Fleetwood Town Community Trust really stands out.

“Much of our work involves empowering our armed forces community to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, so we’re really pleased to be supporting Fleetwood Town in their work.

Community Trust Director, Matt Hilton, said: “Moving from military to civilian life is a huge transition for all who have served in the armed forces. This often leads to a minority of service leavers facing a range of social and mental health-related problems. We want to help break down these barriers and help veterans live longer, happier lives.”

Community coaches will deliver six projects over the course of the next 12 months, each lasting seven to eight weeks, as they look to tackle many of the problems veterans, serving individuals and their families by assisting them with writing job applications, developing CV writing skills and exploring interview techniques.

To get involved with Cod Army Forces email matt.hilton@fleetwoodtownfc.com or dave.whitworth@fleetwoodtownfc.com