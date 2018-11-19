White van man tries to hide from police after being caught without insurance for second time in a month

A white van man has been caught driving without insurance for the second time in less than a month.

Police followed the van through St. Anne's whilst they carried out an insurance check.

The checks soon revealed that the vehicle had no insurance and officers signalled for the driver to stop.

But instead of pulling over as instructed by officers, the van continued on its way.

The officers pursued the van and found it hiding down a side road.

Officers discovered it was the second time this month that the van had been stopped and reported for no insurance.

The vehicle was immediately seized and the driver issued with a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points.