A total of 8 tram services have so far been cancelled today as Blackpool Transport struggles to find enough crews to run its fleet of trams.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

Services were also affected yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 24) after a man was struck by a tram in Anchorsholme.

Blackpool Transport described the collision as a 'major accident' and a man remains in a serious condition in hospital today.

Thursday's cancelled tram services

11.45am - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

12.48pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

2.05pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

3.00pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

8.53pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

9.34pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

10.20pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

11.23pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

Normoss Road Closure

Until Friday (November 26) - affecting routes 2, 20 and 75.

Due to a closure on Normoss Road, services 2, 20 and 75 will be diverting between 9am to 4pm daily between Tuesday (November 23) and Friday (November 26).

Service 2 - The service 2 northbound will use its normal route to the hospital, then divert via St Walburgas Road, Poulton Road, Garstang Road West before returning to its normal route at Hardhorn Road.

Travelling southbound, the service 2 will use this diversion in reverse.

Service 20 - Travelling to Staining, service 20 will use its normal route to Victoria Hospital then divert via East and South Park Drive, Preston New Road, Mythop Road, Chain Lane and terminate at Staining.

Travelling to Blackpool, the service will use this diversion in reverse.

Service 75 - This service will use its normal route to Poulton, then divert using Garstang Road East, Lodge Lane, Station Road before resuming its normal route at Weeton Road.

