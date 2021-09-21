This is why West View roundabout was closed in Fleetwood yesterday

Police and paramedics were called to the busy intersection at around 12pm when a woman collapsed in the road after reportedly suffering a seizure.

Officers closed five of the roundabout's junctions, leaving just Chatsworth Avenue and Grange Road open for diverted traffic.

The woman was cared for at the scene by ambulance crews before she was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Pic: Google

North West Ambulance Service said it was not able to provide details on her current condition.

An ambulance spokesman said: "A 999 call came in at 12.03pm and we responded to a medical incident and took a woman to hospital."