A Wyre road has been closed by police following an incident which saw a HGV overturn.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene in Sticklands Lane, Stalmine, at 6:57pm after receiving a call from a member of the public.

The road - and ajoining road Carr End Lane - are set to remain closed for a significant period of time while the vehicle is recovered.

The driver was reported to have suffered injuries in the incident but the extent of them are currently unknown.

More to follow.