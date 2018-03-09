Road closed after car crashes into gas main in Stalmine

A car is reported to have crashed into a gas main on a busy rural route though Stalmine, say police.

Stricklands Lane has been blocked at the junction of Carr End Lane following the incident which happened at around 7.30am on Friday.

FIM Stephen Bradshaw for Lancashire Police said: "A silver Renault has crashed into a gas main.

"Members of the public are reporting a strong smell of gas at the scene.

"The fire service, Cadent Gas emergency service and police are all at the scene.

"The road is being closed.

"Drivers are advised to find alternative routes through the area. "

The fire service confirmed that two engines were at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We have evacuated five properties in the area after a car crashed into the gas main.

"We have a 50m cordon in place as gas is currently leaking out under pressure.

"Engineers from Cadent are working at the scene wearing breathing apparatus trying to isolate the leak.

"Fire fighters are using a hose-reel to keep the engineers safe.

"The roads remains closed - however engineers are hopeful that the leak will be isolated within an hour."