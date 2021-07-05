Road blocked in Fleetwood following road traffic collision

Hatfield Avenue was blocked between Broadway Roundabout and Peel Road following a collision at approximately 5.30pm.

Traffic has been coping well, according to the AA.

"We are currently diverting service 1 via Broadway, Poulton road and Highbury road due to an accident on Hatfield Avenue," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

"Many apologies."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Hatfield Avenue was blocked between Broadway Roundabout and Peel Road following a collision. (Credit: Google)

