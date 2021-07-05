Road blocked in Fleetwood following road traffic collision

A road in Fleetwood has been blocked due to a crash this evening (July 5).

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:57 pm

Hatfield Avenue was blocked between Broadway Roundabout and Peel Road following a collision at approximately 5.30pm.

Traffic has been coping well, according to the AA.

"We are currently diverting service 1 via Broadway, Poulton road and Highbury road due to an accident on Hatfield Avenue," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

"Many apologies."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
A van was stopped by police after it was spotted being driven on the motorway wi...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Hatfield Avenue was blocked between Broadway Roundabout and Peel Road following a collision. (Credit: Google)

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Traffic has been coping well, according to the AA.
FleetwoodTraffic