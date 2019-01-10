Parents pay tribute to 14-year-old "superhero" son killed in M58 crash

The grieving parents of a 14-year-old boy have paid tribute to their son who was killed in a crash on the M58.



The boy has been named as Joe Cairns, from Radcliffe, near Bury, in Greater Manchester.

Joe Cairns, 14, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester was killed in a collision on the M58 on January 8.

His mum and dad, Steph and Andy Cairns, paid tribute to a "brave boy" with an "infectious smile".



"Joe, my brave boy, a true fighter with a heart of gold", said the grieving parents.

"Joe had an amazing sense of humour and infectious smile. He was a true superhero.”



Joe was killed along with his 50-year-old teacher, Anne Kerr, in a collision with a HGV on the M58 on Tuesday morning (January 8).

The pair were passengers on a minibus travelling to Pontville School in Ormskirk when the incident happened. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joe was a pupil there and Anne was a member of staff.

Anne's family, from Southport, paid tribute to a woman "loved by all".

“Anne was much loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family," the family said.

“She was a daughter, wife, and mum to two lovely boys. She was a lovely personality to be around.

"Her death has left us all heartbroken.”

Police are continuing to investigate the two collisions.

If you witnessed either collision, or have any relevant dash cam footage, you can call 101 quoting log number 275 of January 8.

