Motorcyclist airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after horror crash

Emergency services attended the scene of a serious crash this afternoon which saw two casualties taken to hospital.
Fire crews from Lancaster were called to the incident on the A588 near The Stork Inn in Thurnham at 1:11pm on Thursday afternoon (February 15), which involved a silver Honda motorcycle and a man and a woman on the bike.
It resulted in a full road closure while firefighters delivered first aid to the casualties using a first aid kit and oxygen. Fire crews remained at the scene for an hour.
A police spokesman said that a a woman was suffering from neck and back injuries, who is believed to have been the passenger on the bike.
They also confirmed that a man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.
A spokesman for North West Air Ambulance said: "Two patients were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital and another by road to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
"The patient taken to Preston was a major trauma incident."
In a statement on social media, Lancashire Road Police said that casualties suffered broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder but that there were no life threatening injuries.
