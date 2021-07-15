Blackpool Transport bosses 'recommend' passengers still wear facemasks on buses and trams after social distancing rules are eased

As rules on social distancing are eased, more seats will be available on Blackpool Transport buses and trams, but face coverings remain as a recommendation for customers.

Changes to government restrictions mean that social distancing rules no longer apply on public transport, although travellers are urged to still consider the risks of close contact with others.

The relaxation of social distancing means that capacity on buses will double in some cases, making it easier for customers to travel and use the bus in Blackpool.

Blackpool Transport bosses are still recommending passengers wear facemasks on buses and trams after Government social distancing rules are eased on Monday, July 19, 2021

Trams will also see a similar change with all seats being made available for use, in addition to the recent increase in frequency which sees trams running up to every seven minutes in peak times. Staff will remain in place at the busiest tram platforms to help to manage the number of customers allowed on each tram.

James Carney, finance and commercial director at Blackpool Transport said: “The automatic and regular ventilation of buses and trams that happens when the vehicles open their doors, plus our continued enhanced cleaning regime will minimise risks when travelling on public transport. We are recommending that customers continue to wear a face covering because it adds another protective layer for themselves and others.

“Our team members will also continue to wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where they are not behind a protective screen to continue to do their bit to keep everyone as safe as possible. We urge everyone travelling by bus or tram in Blackpool to do the same unless they are exempt.”

You can find the latest changes and guidance at www.blackpooltransport.com