Tram driver 'not at fault' after child struck on tramway in Fleetwood, investigation finds

The collision occurred near the Heathfield Road tram stop shortly before 3.10pm on Friday, June 18.

The child, a 12-year-old boy, suffered "head injuries" but police said they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Blackpool Transport has since confirmed a police investigation found the tram driver was not at fault

"An incident occurred on Friday, June 18 in which a young person collided with one of our trams," a spokesman said.

"As part of Police investigations it has been concluded that the driver of the tram was not at fault.

"We will continue to cooperate with any further investigations and will continue to carry out our own internal review."

A child was hit by a tram near the Heathfield Road tram stop. (Credit: Google)

Tram services were temporarily suspended while paramedics attended the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0870 of June 18, 2021.