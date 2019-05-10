This foot-deep sinkhole has appeared in the middle of the road in Fleetwood

A deep sinkhole has formed in the tarmac on Flakefleet Avenue in Fleetwood.
A local taxi driver, William Brodie, first noticed the sinkhole two weeks ago, and says it just appeared in the middle of the street overnight.
The 44 year old thinks it is at least a twelve inches deep, and said "you could drop a football in their easily."
Damage to cars from potholes and other road defects is estimated to cost UK motorists an estimated £730 million each year, according to Potholes.co.uk.
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for highway maintenance in the region, said: "We inspected this problem on 2 May after it was reported to us, and have informed United Utilities as we believe it may have been caused by a collapse of the sewer.
"We have used cones and barriers to make the area safe until investigations are carried out."
United Utilities, who would be required to fix a faulty sewer pipe under the road, were unavailable for comment on when the sinkhole will be repaired fully.
Flakefleet Avenue remains open to traffic.